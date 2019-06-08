Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Sensata Technologies (ST)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $50.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of ST opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $870.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 24.35%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Martha N. Sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6,773.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.