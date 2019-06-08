Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on CDW (CDW)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CDW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of CDW from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.00.

CDW stock opened at $104.86 on Wednesday. CDW has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $111.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. CDW had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 77.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In related news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $382,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,570.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $344,928.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 643,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,183,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,770 shares of company stock worth $9,258,058 in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of CDW by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

