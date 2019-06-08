Euromoney Institutional Investor (ERM) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ERM. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a report on Friday, May 17th.

ERM stock opened at GBX 1,294 ($16.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.97. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a 12-month low of GBX 1,118 ($14.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,462 ($19.10).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a GBX 10.80 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Euromoney Institutional Investor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In related news, insider Leslie Van de Walle purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,347 ($17.60) per share, for a total transaction of £47,145 ($61,603.29).

About Euromoney Institutional Investor

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

