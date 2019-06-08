Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Cae Inc (CAE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $11,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 35.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 87,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 1,352.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 274,441 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 786.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. Cae Inc has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $27.42.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.05 million. CAE had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cae Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

CAE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Desjardins cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial cut CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

