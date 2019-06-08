EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) will post sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the lowest is $1.23 billion. EnLink Midstream posted sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full year sales of $7.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $8.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EnLink Midstream.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 21,064.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,697,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,712,000 after buying an additional 10,646,815 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 109.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 18.4% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 240,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 37,245 shares in the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENLC traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,618. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.43, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.279 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,600.00%.

EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

