Electra (ECA) Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last Week

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, Electra has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. Electra has a total market capitalization of $10.31 million and $28,975.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Novaexchange, Cryptohub and Fatbtc.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electra alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000465 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electra

Electra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,415,762,934 coins and its circulating supply is 28,548,606,381 coins. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, CoinFalcon, CoinBene, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.