Elastic Price Tops $0.0793 on Major Exchanges (XEL)

Elastic (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 8th. Over the last week, Elastic has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. One Elastic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. Elastic has a market capitalization of $7.27 million and $33,450.00 worth of Elastic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elastic Coin Profile

Elastic (XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2017. Elastic’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The Reddit community for Elastic is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elastic is www.elastic.pw . The official message board for Elastic is talk.elasticexplorer.org . Elastic’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin

Buying and Selling Elastic

Elastic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastic using one of the exchanges listed above.

