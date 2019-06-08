Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ELAN. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.95 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

NASDAQ ELAN opened at $32.69 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $37.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $731.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.43 per share, with a total value of $628,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,022.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 350.7% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000.

