El Paso Electric (EE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “El Paso Electric Company is a regional electric utility providing generation, transmission and distribution service to the retail and wholesale customers of the Rio Grande valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico. El Paso Electric is one of the largest employers in the City of El Paso. “

Get El Paso Electric alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of El Paso Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of El Paso Electric from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of El Paso Electric from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Williams Capital raised shares of El Paso Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of El Paso Electric in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. El Paso Electric currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

EE opened at $65.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.53. El Paso Electric has a fifty-two week low of $47.99 and a fifty-two week high of $66.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $174.36 million for the quarter. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that El Paso Electric will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from El Paso Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.80%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 525,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,929,000 after buying an additional 32,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,178,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,753,000 after buying an additional 197,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 520,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,106,000 after buying an additional 35,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Paso Electric (EE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Paso Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Paso Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.