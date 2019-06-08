El Paso Electric (EE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from El Paso Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

El Paso Electric has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. El Paso Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 63.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect El Paso Electric to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

NYSE:EE traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $65.38. The stock had a trading volume of 362,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,356. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.53. El Paso Electric has a 12-month low of $47.99 and a 12-month high of $66.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $174.36 million for the quarter. El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 10.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that El Paso Electric will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of El Paso Electric from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. El Paso Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

