Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 20.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,081 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 336.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $38.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1667 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

