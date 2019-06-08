Edison International (EIX) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. UBS Group currently has $72.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $67.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Edison International from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.95.

EIX stock opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.04. Edison International has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Edison International had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Edison International by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

