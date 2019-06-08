Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 11,362 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,362 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $834,142,000 after buying an additional 69,070 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 3,730.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,828,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,728,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,793,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,946,000 after buying an additional 51,236 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,918,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,506,000 after buying an additional 161,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,855,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,962,000 after buying an additional 302,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.15.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.78 per share, with a total value of $124,062.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,489 shares in the company, valued at $962,079.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $77.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 16.86%. HollyFrontier’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

