Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Edison International (EIX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Edison International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

NYSE EIX opened at $62.64 on Friday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Edison International had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

