Duality Advisers LP Invests $4.87 Million in Boston Scientific Co. (BSX)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 126,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 60.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 107.6% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $41.64.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, February 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.87.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $1,165,597.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 200,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,955,762.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 46,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $1,855,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,475 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,747. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

