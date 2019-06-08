DS Smith (SMDS) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 336 ($4.39) price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SMDS. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, February 8th. Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 416 ($5.44).

Shares of LON SMDS opened at GBX 328.80 ($4.30) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.45. DS Smith has a one year low of GBX 286.20 ($3.74) and a one year high of GBX 542.45 ($7.09).

In other DS Smith news, insider David Robbie bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.47) per share, with a total value of £68,400 ($89,376.72).

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

