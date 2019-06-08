DLH (DLHC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DLHC. Zacks Investment Research cut DLH from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of DLH in a report on Sunday, February 17th.

DLHC opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.97. DLH has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $6.78.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 116,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $703,437.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $120,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,886.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,918 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in DLH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in DLH by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 68,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DLH by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 99,350 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DLH by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 84,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in DLH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 57.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

