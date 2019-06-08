Dinero (DIN) One Day Volume Tops $2,350.00

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Dinero coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Graviex and CryptoBridge. Dinero has a total market capitalization of $15,061.00 and $2,350.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dinero has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Dinero

DIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. The official website for Dinero is dinerocoin.org. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dinero’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Dinero

Dinero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dinero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

