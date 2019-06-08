Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,253 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $70.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 9.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.27 and a fifty-two week high of $124.21.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $33.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 929.51%. The company’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 49,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $3,461,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,761,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Sharp sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $1,323,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,633 shares in the company, valued at $22,113,349.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

