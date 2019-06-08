Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $15.54 Million Stake in Unisys Co. (UIS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,443 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Unisys were worth $15,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 100,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 177,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 75,357 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $500.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.45. Unisys Co. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $20.95.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Unisys Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UIS. Sidoti began coverage on Unisys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Unisys to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

