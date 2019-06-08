Dimecoin (DIME) Tops One Day Volume of $2,198.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 25.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 8th. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $2,198.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008911 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00010406 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007509 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

