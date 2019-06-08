Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Digital Turbine posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $4.50 to $5.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum set a $6.00 price target on Digital Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (up from $2.90) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.97.

Digital Turbine stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. 2,131,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,229. The company has a market capitalization of $379.00 million, a P/E ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 1.68. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $4.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth $613,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 290.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 34,344 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at $240,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 161.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 77,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

