Digital Turbine (APPS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.25 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APPS. Craig Hallum set a $6.00 price target on Digital Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $4.50 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (up previously from $2.90) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

APPS stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $379.00 million, a PE ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 1.68. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

