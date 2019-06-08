DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

DLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.27.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

NYSE:DLR opened at $116.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $125.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.43.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $814.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

In other news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $1,192,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,728.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.25, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,928. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 223.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.