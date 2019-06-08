Digimarc (DMRC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DIGIMARC CORPORATION based in Beaverton, Oregon, is a leading innovator and technology provider, enabling businesses and governments worldwide to enrich everyday living by giving persistent digital identities to all forms of media and objects. The company’s technology enables a wide range of solutions for enhancing traffic safety and national security, deterring fraud, counterfeiting and piracy, and enabling new digital media distribution and monetization models that provide consumers with more choice and access to content when, where and how they want it. Digimarc licenses its intellectual property to business partners across a range of industries, delivers solutions for protecting and managing digital images, and offers professional development services to bring strategic initiatives to market. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley lowered Digimarc from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Digimarc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Digimarc from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Securities lowered Digimarc from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Digimarc from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.70.

NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $53.78 on Wednesday. Digimarc has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.02). Digimarc had a negative net margin of 154.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Digimarc will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digimarc news, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $88,101.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Walter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $100,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,407 in the last ninety days. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Digimarc by 58,800.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Digimarc during the first quarter valued at $116,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digimarc during the first quarter valued at $161,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digimarc during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Digimarc during the first quarter valued at $238,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

