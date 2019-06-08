Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in IRIDEX Co. (IRIX)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in IRIDEX were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 28,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 43,962 shares during the period. 43.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $5.03 on Friday. IRIDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.46 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 28.06% and a negative return on equity of 42.85%. Analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRIDEX Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

