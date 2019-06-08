Derwent London (DLN) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Derwent London to an add rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 3,745 ($48.94) to GBX 3,779 ($49.38) in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($49.00) price objective (up previously from GBX 3,600 ($47.04)) on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Derwent London to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 3,600 ($47.04) to GBX 3,700 ($48.35) in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,168.08 ($41.40).

Shares of DLN opened at GBX 3,246 ($42.41) on Tuesday. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 2,745 ($35.87) and a one year high of GBX 3,352 ($43.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96.

In related news, insider David Silverman sold 6,165 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,219 ($42.06), for a total transaction of £198,451.35 ($259,311.84). Also, insider Simon P. Silver sold 25,000 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,257 ($42.56), for a total transaction of £814,250 ($1,063,961.85).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

