DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selz Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,448,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,017,000 after acquiring an additional 531,503 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $10,857,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 837.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,592,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,609 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,692,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,773 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,576 shares in the company, valued at $604,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $24.05 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

