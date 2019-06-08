Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,392,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Deckers Outdoor worth $498,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $160.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1 year low of $101.69 and a 1 year high of $160.86.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.82 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.38.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $321,573.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $204,214.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,496,303.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/deckers-outdoor-corp-deck-shares-bought-by-blackrock-inc.html.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.