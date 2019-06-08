DA Davidson Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Preferred Bank (PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Preferred Bank in a report released on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $39.87 and a 52 week high of $69.48.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.96 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.75% and a return on equity of 17.82%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 72,425.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

