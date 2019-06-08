CVR Partners LP (UAN) Position Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,011,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,260 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CVR Partners were worth $11,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAN. Raging Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 5,354,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,205,000 after acquiring an additional 256,786 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,250,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,208,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 935,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 73,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVR Partners stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. CVR Partners LP has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.54.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $91.87 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -63.64%.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

