CSX Co. (CSX) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,594,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,296 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $119,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Angela C. Williams sold 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $756,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,997.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $78.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $58.47 and a 12 month high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. CSX had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CSX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CSX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.58.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

