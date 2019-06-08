Critical Survey: Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) vs. Northstar Electronics (NEIK)

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) and Northstar Electronics (OTCMKTS:NEIK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gilat Satellite Networks and Northstar Electronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilat Satellite Networks $266.39 million 1.75 $18.41 million N/A N/A Northstar Electronics N/A N/A -$260,000.00 N/A N/A

Gilat Satellite Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Northstar Electronics.

Dividends

Gilat Satellite Networks pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Northstar Electronics does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.2% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Northstar Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gilat Satellite Networks and Northstar Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilat Satellite Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Northstar Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Gilat Satellite Networks has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northstar Electronics has a beta of -1.09, meaning that its stock price is 209% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gilat Satellite Networks and Northstar Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilat Satellite Networks 7.25% 7.37% 4.34% Northstar Electronics N/A N/A -335.85%

Summary

Gilat Satellite Networks beats Northstar Electronics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services. Its portfolio consists of very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state amplifiers, block upconverters, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals. In addition, the company offers various solutions, including managed satellite network services, network planning and optimization, satellite capacity, remote network operation, call center support, hub and field operations, and communication networks construction and installation services. Further, it provides connectivity services, Internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. sells its products and solutions to communication service providers and operators, mobile network operators, telecommunication companies, and system integrators, as well as to defense and homeland security organizations, and directly to end-users. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Northstar Electronics Company Profile

Northstar Electronics, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the contract manufacturing of defense, aerospace, and homeland security products, as well as the underwater sonar sensors business. It intends to manufacture and market single engine airplane with industrial applications, as well as provide maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

