Critical Comparison: Rare Element Resource (REEMF) versus Seabridge Gold (SA)

Rare Element Resource (OTCMKTS:REEMF) and Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rare Element Resource and Seabridge Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rare Element Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A Seabridge Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

Seabridge Gold has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.72%. Given Seabridge Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seabridge Gold is more favorable than Rare Element Resource.

Profitability

This table compares Rare Element Resource and Seabridge Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rare Element Resource N/A -139.20% -57.45% Seabridge Gold N/A -3.51% -3.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Rare Element Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of Seabridge Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Rare Element Resource shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rare Element Resource and Seabridge Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rare Element Resource N/A N/A -$1.76 million N/A N/A Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$15.38 million ($0.26) -46.31

Risk and Volatility

Rare Element Resource has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seabridge Gold has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seabridge Gold beats Rare Element Resource on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rare Element Resource Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and rare earth element (REE) deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc., a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

