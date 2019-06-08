Crawford & Company (CRD.B) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) to post sales of $267.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Crawford & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $263.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $275.46 million. Crawford & Company posted sales of $279.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crawford & Company will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crawford & Company.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $247.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.43 million. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 23.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crawford & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Crawford & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of CRD.B traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 13,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,689. Crawford & Company has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Crawford & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

