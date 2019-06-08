CoTrader (COT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $904,733.00

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $904,733.00 and $91,880.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. During the last week, CoTrader has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $760.65 or 0.09577469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00038485 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001686 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00013537 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000576 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader (COT) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

