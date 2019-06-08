CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) Stake Lowered by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,490,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 481,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,402,000 after purchasing an additional 266,965 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 423,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,814,000 after purchasing an additional 212,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,680,000 after purchasing an additional 200,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,256,000 after purchasing an additional 103,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $539.88 on Friday. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $315.85 and a 12-month high of $546.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $547.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.50.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

