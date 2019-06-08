CorVel Co. (CRVL) Director Sells $359,663.18 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director R Judd Jessup sold 4,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $359,663.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,252.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $77.70 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $78.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.64.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $151.08 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in CorVel during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in CorVel during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. SEI Investments Co bought a new stake in CorVel during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CorVel by 818.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

