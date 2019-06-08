Corus Entertainment (CJR.B) Given a C$7.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a C$7.00 target price on Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 8th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.91.

Shares of CJR.B opened at C$6.53 on Tuesday. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$6.93 and a one year high of C$14.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

