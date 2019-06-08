CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CTK. KeyCorp set a $14.00 target price on CooTek (Cayman) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup cut CooTek (Cayman) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CooTek (Cayman) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of CTK opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. CooTek has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CooTek will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTK. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,549,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 1.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

