ConvaTec Group (CTEC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CTEC. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 118 ($1.54) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 113 ($1.48) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 148 ($1.93) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 132 ($1.72) price objective (down from GBX 135 ($1.76)) on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 153.60 ($2.01).

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 141.05 ($1.84) on Tuesday. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 113.25 ($1.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 240.50 ($3.14). The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.69, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.73.

In other news, insider Rick Anderson purchased 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £76,035 ($99,353.19).

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

