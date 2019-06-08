Contrasting Loop Industries (LOOP) and GCP Applied Technologies (GCP)

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) and GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Loop Industries alerts:

5.5% of Loop Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of GCP Applied Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 55.1% of Loop Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of GCP Applied Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Loop Industries has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCP Applied Technologies has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Loop Industries and GCP Applied Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loop Industries N/A N/A -$17.54 million ($0.39) -21.92 GCP Applied Technologies $1.13 billion 1.75 $15.20 million $0.91 29.89

GCP Applied Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Loop Industries. Loop Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GCP Applied Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Loop Industries and GCP Applied Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loop Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 GCP Applied Technologies 0 3 1 0 2.25

Loop Industries currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.35%. GCP Applied Technologies has a consensus target price of $32.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.10%. Given Loop Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Loop Industries is more favorable than GCP Applied Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Loop Industries and GCP Applied Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loop Industries N/A -276.37% -127.37% GCP Applied Technologies 3.92% 14.66% 5.42%

Summary

GCP Applied Technologies beats Loop Industries on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc. focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Terrebonne, Canada.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands. The company's Specialty Building Materials segment provides building envelope products to protect structures from water, and manages air and vapor transmission through building walls under the BITUTHENE, PREPRUFE, ADPRUFE, HYDRODUCT, ADCOR, SILCOR, PERM-A-BARRIER, ELIMINATOR, and INTEGRITANK brands; and residential building products comprising specialty roofing membranes and flexible flashings under the ICE & WATER SHIELD, TRI-FLEX, and VYCOR brands. This segment also offers fire protection products under the MONOKOTE brand; chemical grouts for repair and remediation in waterproofing and soil stabilization applications under the DE NEEF, HYDRO ACTIVE, SWELLSEAL, and DE NEEF PURe brands; cementitious grouts and mortars for under filling and gap filling purposes under the BETEC brand; and specialty flooring products, such as flooring moisture barriers and installation products under the KOVARA and ORCON brands. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.