Contrasting Griffin Industrial Realty (GRIF) & Ellington Financial (EFC)

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) and Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Griffin Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ellington Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Ellington Financial pays out 119.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Griffin Industrial Realty and Ellington Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Griffin Industrial Realty $33.80 million 5.75 -$1.65 million N/A N/A Ellington Financial $135.04 million 3.96 $46.68 million $1.41 12.74

Ellington Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Griffin Industrial Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Griffin Industrial Realty and Ellington Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Griffin Industrial Realty -1.48% -0.54% -0.20% Ellington Financial 28.85% 8.19% 1.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Griffin Industrial Realty and Ellington Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Griffin Industrial Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Ellington Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50

Ellington Financial has a consensus target price of $18.63, suggesting a potential upside of 3.64%. Given Ellington Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ellington Financial is more favorable than Griffin Industrial Realty.

Volatility and Risk

Griffin Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Financial has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.1% of Griffin Industrial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Griffin Industrial Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ellington Financial beats Griffin Industrial Realty on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Griffin Industrial Realty

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida. The company was formerly known as Griffin Land & Nurseries, Inc. and changed its name to Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. in May 2015. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt; and residential mortgage loans. It also provides collateralized loan obligations; mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related derivatives; equity investments in mortgage-related entities; and other strategic investments, as well as invests in corporate debt and equity securities. In addition, it offers consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer and commercial assets. Ellington Financial LLC was founded in 2007 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

