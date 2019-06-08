Contrasting Diamondback Energy (FANG) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Occidental Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy $2.18 billion 7.34 $944.90 million $5.87 16.53 Occidental Petroleum $4.80 billion 7.45 $4.13 billion $5.01 9.55

Occidental Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Diamondback Energy. Occidental Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamondback Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Diamondback Energy has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Diamondback Energy and Occidental Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy 0 0 25 2 3.07 Occidental Petroleum 1 13 7 0 2.29

Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus target price of $162.32, suggesting a potential upside of 67.30%. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus target price of $75.57, suggesting a potential upside of 57.96%. Given Diamondback Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than Occidental Petroleum.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.0% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Occidental Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy 27.05% 6.81% 4.47% Occidental Petroleum 21.17% 17.70% 8.49%

Dividends

Diamondback Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Occidental Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Diamondback Energy pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Occidental Petroleum pays out 62.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Occidental Petroleum has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years. Occidental Petroleum is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Occidental Petroleum on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, the company's net acreage position was approximately 461,218 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 992,001 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It also held working interests in 7,279 gross producing wells, as well as royalty interests in 2,645 additional wells. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Viper Energy Partners LP, owns mineral interests in approximately 532,295 gross acres and 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity; and invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.