Contrasting Arcos Dorados (ARCO) and Ark Restaurants (ARKR)

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) and Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Arcos Dorados has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Ark Restaurants has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Arcos Dorados and Ark Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcos Dorados 1.64% 12.41% 2.78% Ark Restaurants 1.82% 9.33% 4.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Arcos Dorados and Ark Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcos Dorados 1 0 0 0 1.00 Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arcos Dorados and Ark Restaurants’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcos Dorados $3.08 billion 0.44 $36.85 million $0.18 36.39 Ark Restaurants $159.99 million 0.45 $4.65 million N/A N/A

Arcos Dorados has higher revenue and earnings than Ark Restaurants.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.1% of Arcos Dorados shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of Ark Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of Ark Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Arcos Dorados pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Ark Restaurants pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Arcos Dorados pays out 111.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. As of March 27, 2019, the company operated or franchised approximately 2,200 McDonald's-branded restaurants in Latin America. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, D.C.; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

