Continental Resources (CLR) Board Approves Stock Buyback Program

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CLR opened at $38.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.60. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $34.61 and a 1 year high of $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLR shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

In related news, CEO Harold Hamm bought 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,788,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 857,828 shares of company stock worth $36,823,860. Corporate insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

