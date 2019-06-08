Conn’s (CONN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CONN. ValuEngine downgraded Conn’s from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Conn’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Conn’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $545.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.40. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $42.65.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Conn’s had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Conn’s will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conn’s news, VP Todd Renaud sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $62,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,835.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Norman Miller acquired 11,765 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $200,357.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 388,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,599.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,647 shares of company stock valued at $480,228. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 415,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 146,097 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 136,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,875,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,365,000 after acquiring an additional 411,845 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 410,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

