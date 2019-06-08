Conceal (CCX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $497,686.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001629 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Graviex, Sistemkoin and TradeOgre. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $497,686.00 and $11,667.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Conceal has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.26 or 0.01868039 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00078149 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00341063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015324 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006420 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011520 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007357 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 13,750,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,828,003 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Graviex, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

