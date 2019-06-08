Comparing EuroSite Power (EUSP) & ALLETE (ALE)

EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) and ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.8% of ALLETE shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of ALLETE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares EuroSite Power and ALLETE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EuroSite Power -18.08% -7.82% -6.79% ALLETE 12.93% 9.11% 3.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for EuroSite Power and ALLETE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EuroSite Power 0 0 0 0 N/A ALLETE 1 3 0 0 1.75

ALLETE has a consensus target price of $75.83, suggesting a potential downside of 10.78%. Given ALLETE’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ALLETE is more favorable than EuroSite Power.

Volatility and Risk

EuroSite Power has a beta of -0.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALLETE has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ALLETE pays an annual dividend of $2.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. EuroSite Power does not pay a dividend. ALLETE pays out 65.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ALLETE has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EuroSite Power and ALLETE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EuroSite Power $4.44 million N/A -$840,000.00 N/A N/A ALLETE $1.50 billion 2.93 $174.10 million $3.61 23.54

ALLETE has higher revenue and earnings than EuroSite Power.

Summary

ALLETE beats EuroSite Power on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EuroSite Power

EuroSite Power Inc., owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc. operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers. It also owns and maintains electric transmission assets in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, and Illinois. In addition, the company focuses on developing, acquiring, and operating clean and renewable energy projects; and owns and operates approximately 545 megawatt of wind energy generation. Further, it offers integrated water management for industry by combining chemical, equipment, engineering, and service for customized solutions to reduce water and energy usage. Additionally, the company is involved in the coal mining operations in North Dakota; and real estate investment activities in Florida. The company owns and operates 159 substations with a total capacity of 8,531 megavolt amperes. It serves taconite mining, iron concentrate, paper, pulp and wood products, pipeline, and other industries. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota.

