Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 334,023 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $21,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $1,061,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 435,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,119,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ornella Barra bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.56 per share, with a total value of $982,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.28.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.57 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

